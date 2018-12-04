Jonathan Wilson Shares “Me” Video; Announces North American Acoustic Tour

Jonathan Wilson has announced a run of acoustic dates in North America in 2019. The tour, which begins on February 17th in Nashville, will go on to hit venues in Philadelphia, Boston, San Francisco and more cities, including a show at Carnegie Hall (Zankel Hall) in New York before culminating in a finale at the Henry Miller Library in Big Sur on March 16th. Full list of dates below. Wilson has also shared a beautiful new video for the track “Me” from his critically acclaimed recent album, Rare Birds.

The video, directed by acclaimed visual artist Kristofski, features a solitary Wilson meandering in a desert-like atmosphere, digging holes in the sand as psychedelic animations (courtesy of Cossa) of human eyes, the sun, moon and various cosmic phenomena are interstitially injected into the narrative.

Speaking on the origins of the song and video, Wilson explains: “The song ‘Me’ is a journey into myself, a self questioning piece of music, where I ask “Have I sang of peace at least?”, “Have I helped my fellow man at all?” and “Where will we be when we are?” For the video I teamed up with the amazing director Sam Kristofski and we shot on vintage 35 film stock in the Black dunes of Northern New Zealand. Sam’s idea was to have me high on the ridge witnessing my own burial, the use of mirrors and the baking sun were the only production elements, when I finally dug my grave the heavy black sand was almost too intense to be fully buried in, we had to act quick to get the shot. After that the video fades into the work of the amazing Mexico City based animator Cossa, who uses sublime techniques to bring the burial into the afterlife, where I melt into quickly moving dimensions, symbols of eternal life , symbols of death, the Sun, and the moon and the ring it creates is the circle or loop that you get trapped in for all or eternity.”

Tour Dates

2/17 | Nashville, TN @ Third & Lindsley

2/20 | Annapolis, MD @ Ram’s Head On Stage

2/21 | Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Stage

2/22 | Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

2/23 | New York, NY @ Carnegie Hall, Zankel Hall

2/25 | Pittsburgh, PA @ First Unitarian Church

3/08 | Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

3/09 | Boulder, CO @ eTown

3/13 | Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

3/14 | San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall

3/15 | San Rafael, CA @ Terrapin Crossing

3/16 | Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Library

8/7-10 | Oslo, Norway | Oya Festival