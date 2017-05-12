Jonny Parks Releases New Single “Smoke And Mirrors”

Born in Westchester, NY, singer-songwriter/guitarist Jonny Parks is an artist of mixed genres. Having shown an interest in music at the early age of 8 by owning a keyboard and a harmonica, Jonny Parks has become a multi-instrumentalist who works on mastering his craft and broadening his musical horizons. Starting classical guitar at 16 and singing by 19, Parks incorporates sounds of Soul, Jazz, R&B and Blues into his repertoire of sound.

With the release of three EPs (Room 327, DrugFall, and Sidekick Stories) and his first album underway, Jonny Parks is steadily gaining popularity throughout NYC with performances in venues such as: Rockwood Music Hall, The Bitter End, Desmond’s Tavern, Pianos, Amateur Night at the Apollo and more.

Parks is currently a literature major at SUNY Purchase who uses storytelling lyrics and unique narrative on his original songs as well as interpreted covers about love, addiction, and music. Jonny Parks was also featured in Relix Magazine’s July/August 2015 CD Sampler featuring Grateful Dead.

“Smoke And Mirrors” is the first single from his upcoming album release, The Portia LP, which is coming out on May 19th. The song is available now on all music streaming services.