k.d. lang – Landmarks Live in Concert: A Great Performances Special on PBS

Iconic singer-songwriter k.d. lang performs a 25th anniversary concert celebrating her critically acclaimed 1992 album “Ingénue” from the Majestic Theater in San Antonio, Texas, in k.d. lang – Landmarks Live in Concert – A Great Performances Special, premiering nationwide Friday, December 14 at 9 p.m. on PBS (check local listings).

Lush and subtle, “Ingénue” allowed lang and co-writer-producer Ben Mink to explore jazz, cabaret and Tin Pan Alley songwriting, resulting in some of her greatest compositions. This Landmarks Live in Concert special features an uninterrupted performance of the complete “Ingénue”album, including lang’s GRAMMY Award-winning hit “Constant Craving,” “Save Me,” “Wash Me Clean,” “Season of Hollow Soul” and “Miss Chatelaine.” The concert also includes the beloved Leonard Cohen song “Hallelujah” and a previously unreleased song by lang and Joe Pisapia, “Sleeping Alone.” The special also features an interview with lang by James Reed, an entertainment editor at Los Angeles Times.

Song List:

“Save Me”

“The Mind of Love”

“Miss Chatelaine”

“Wash Me Clean”

“So It Shall Be”

“Still Thrives This Love”

“Season of Hollow Soul” (full video below)

“Outside Myself”

“Tears of Love’s Recall”

“Constant Craving”

“Hallelujah”

“Sleeping Alone”

The concert will be available to stream the following day via PBS Passport (contact your local PBS station for details) at pbs.org/gperf and PBS apps. PBS Passport is a special benefit for PBS supporters to access an on-demand library of over 1,000 hours of quality public television programming. Viewer contributions are an important source of funding, making PBS programs possible. PBS and public television stations offer all Americans from every walk of life the opportunity to explore new ideas and new worlds through television and online programming. Contact your local PBS station for details on PBS Passport.

The concert DVD and Blu-ray also will be available December 14 via MVD Entertainment Group. k.d. lang’s “Ingénue: 25th Anniversary Edition” was released by Nonesuch Records last year in celebration of the double platinum-selling, GRAMMY Award-winning album’s silver anniversary. The two-disc set includes remastered versions of the album’s original 10 tracks as well as eight previously unreleased performances from lang’s 1993 MTV Unplugged episode, recorded in New York City’s famed Ed Sullivan Theater.