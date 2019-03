Charlotte, NC-based jazz/pop songwriter, Kat Holland, announces her new video “The One” ahead of her forthcoming EP, Retrovision – due out March 22nd. “The One” is dedicated to not just her five-year relationship, but the hardships and anxiety that she experienced when they encountered an unthinkable hurdle. The EP title, Retrovision, references looking back into time, reminiscing or longing for something. After overcoming these hardships, Holland was inspired to write the EP’s songs.