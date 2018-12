Free Download: https://defected.bandcamp.com/track/kings-of-tomorrow-finally-dario-dattis-remix.

As part of our 20th anniversary celebrations and to say thank you for all your support, Defected is giving away a special unreleased remix of Kings Of Tomorrow – ‘Finally’ by Dario D’Attis. Packed full of Dario’s signature chugging house style, this version stays true to the spirit of the original and gives us a fresh version for the dancefloor in 2019. Enjoy!