Kormak “Love On The Line”

Australian born DJ and producer Kormak has been making waves on Sydney’s club scene, curating adrenaline filled sets that have gained him more than a few high-profile fans, including Aussie man of the moment Fisher.

His last track, “Keep On” featured in Simon Dunmore and Sam Divine’s stand-out b2b at Defected Croatia, and his debut release with DFTD maintains his bumping, bass-driven style of production. The release opens with the title track “Love On The Line”, a momentum building record that shows Kormak experimenting with the deeper, dubbier side of house music. By comparison, “Feel” echoes classic house tracks with its vocal, intensified drums and undeniable funk.