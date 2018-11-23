Music

Kormak “Love On The Line”

Chad Connolly
Fri, Nov 23

Australian born DJ and producer Kormak has been making waves on Sydney’s club scene, curating adrenaline filled sets that have gained him more than a few high-profile fans, including Aussie man of the moment Fisher.

His last track, “Keep On” featured in Simon Dunmore and Sam Divine’s stand-out b2b at Defected Croatia, and his debut release with DFTD maintains his bumping, bass-driven style of production. The release opens with the title track “Love On The Line”, a momentum building record that shows Kormak experimenting with the deeper, dubbier side of house music. By comparison, “Feel” echoes classic house tracks with its vocal, intensified drums and undeniable funk.

