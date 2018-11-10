Kossisko Announces New Album & Shares Video for “Cardio”

Berkeley-based artist Kossisko, formerly known as 100s, is returning to share a new video. “Cardio” is directed by Harley Astorga and sees the West Coast artist singing and rapping under the hue of neon lights. The track is the first offering of new music from Kossisko since his 2017 EP Maldoror 1, the first of a series of three EPs he made alongside Grammy award-winning producer Cole M.G.N. The new track sees Kossisko returning to the hard-hitting West Coast rap he embodied as 100s, offering a fresh interpretation of classic G-Funk sounds.

Along with the new video, Kossisko is announcing his new album LOW, due November 16th. The new album encapsulates the rapper’s wide array of influences including Nine Inch Nails, Marilyn Manson, Rick James and Bobby Brown, weaving together the funky elements of West Coast rap with the dark and somber alternative sounds from his recent releases. LOW is a shapeshifting collection of sounds from Kossisko, who has continued to reinvent himself in the ever-changing sonic landscape.

Kossisko

LOW

(November 16, 2018)

1.Therapy Skit

2. Superficial

3. Hate You

4. Cardio

5. Bitch

6. Sideways

7. Abidjan

8. Heaven

9. Cattin Off

10. Knock Shit

11. Eulogy Skit

12. Funeral

13. Lady Diamond