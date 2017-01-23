Lady Antebellum, O.A.R. & Tyler Farr to Perform at Super Bowl LI Pre-Game Party

On Location Experiences , the official hospitality partner of the National Football League (NFL), announced that seven-time Grammy award winning group Lady Antebellum, along with O.A.R. and Tyler Farr will be performing at their pre-game party at the NRG Center prior to Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas on Sunday, February 5th.

For the first time, all three bands will grace the stage at the Champions Club in the NRG Center, a pre-Super Bowl event exclusive to OLE guests, which will also feature high-end cuisine from STK, appearances by NFL alumni and coaches and the Texans Cheerleaders. OLE is providing premium Super Bowl LI packages with verified tickets, including exact seat locations, and unprecedented access to a full weekend of unmatched experiences. OLE is the most official way to attend Super Bowl LI. Ticket packages can be purchased at www.NFLOnLocation.com.

Honing in on the melodious foundation that first brought Lady Antebellum together, the group returns to radio airwaves with “You Look Good,” while concurrently announcing it as the debut single off their sixth studio album Heart Break (Capitol Nashville), to be released June 9th. Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood simultaneously share plans to return to the road, with more than 65 shows planned in six countries on their You Look Good World Tour, presented by Nabisco.

“I think it’s a no-brainer for any artist to immediately say ‘yes’ when you’re asked to play at Super Bowl events,” said Lady Antebellum’s Charles Kelley. “We are looking forward to heading down to Houston in a couple weeks to play and maybe after today our Falcons will be too!”

Marking two decades of making records and playing sold-out concerts around the world since the band was founded in 1996 in Rockville, Maryland, O.A.R is marking their 20th anniversary with the release of their latest album, XX; a career spanning collection that shines a light on key moments from the band’s illustrious career including some of their biggest hits “Shattered,” “Heaven,” “Hey Girl” and “Peace.” XX also features two new songs; including the new single “I Go Through” which was written and recorded as the cameras rolled during the captivating six-part docu-series Evolution of a Song. O.A.R. will embark on a North American tour with Train kicking off on May 12th in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

“We are excited to be heading to Houston on Super Bowl Sunday,” said Jerry DePizzo of O.A.R. “We look forward to getting everybody on their feet and ready for the big game.”

Tyler Farr is an American country music singer and songwriter known for his albums: Redneck Crazy (2013) and Suffer in Peace (2015) in addition to his No. 1 singles: “A Guy Walks Into a Bar,” “Whiskey In My Water” and “Redneck Crazy.”

“The Super Bowl is one of my favorite traditions, so having the opportunity to participate with the NFL & On Location Experiences is an honor,” said Tyler Farr. “I am excited to warm up the crowd for the game with my friends Lady Antebellum and O.A.R.”

