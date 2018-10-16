Lifestyles Wail Punk Rock

Chicago punk band Lifestyles take aim at Scientology on their ripping new single “Wail”. It’s out digitally now ahead of its physical release on 10/26 as part of a split 7” EP with Meat Wave, which their fellow Chicagoans No Trend Records is releasing on October 26th.

The lyrics behind “Wail” came out of Lifestyles’ endless obsession with cults and in this case specifically, Scientology. It’s about how any written contract among friends or practitioners of a shared belief is inherently a negative and suspicious thing – if one requires a signed contract to prove trust, then that person is clearly indicating they have no trust. It’s also one of Lifestyles’ faster songs, with the band dedicating it to the memory of Hüsker Dü’s Grant Hart.

Lifestyles’ sound is reminiscent of the grungy noise that was blasting its way out of the Puget Sound in the late 80’s and early 90’s… and while often compared to bands like Babes In Toyland, the Wipers and the Misfits, Lifestyles has had no problem implementing experimental song structures and otherworldly vocals in an attempt to carve out their own unique sound. They’re currently working on the follow-up to their self-titled debut album, which they’ll soon be recording at Electrical Audio.

Pre-order the split 7” EP with Meat Wave here.

Get their self-titled debut album via BandCamp here.