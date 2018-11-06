Lil Baby Announces “Street Gossip” Coming November 30

Lil Baby continues to roll with his Rookie Of The Year clout, announcing today a new project, “Street Gossip,” hitting November 30, 2018 Quality Control Music/Wolfpack Global Music/Motown/Capitol Records).

Lil Baby’s breakout year just keeps getting stronger. Just six months ago Lil Baby’s debut Harder Than Ever entered at #3 on The Billboard Top 200, and in that short time he’s amassed more than 2.6 BILLION streams. Last month he teamed with Gunna on the Drip Harder project, which also debuted in the Top 5 of The Billboard Top 200.

In addition, eight out of the thirteen songs off Drip Harder charted on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Drip Too Hard” peaking at #4. With all his rookie clout, Lil Baby is now putting the focus back on his solo breakout year, previewing a new song clip and his Street Gossip release date announcement.

Earlier this year Lil Baby’s Preacherman documentary that took us to his neck of the woods in the ATL, depicting Lil Baby’s rise in the industry from hustling drugs and dice, going to jail, and now his story hustling rap. Watch it above.