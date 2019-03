Lil Mosey releases visuals for his new single “Greet Her,” directed by Chad Tennies and filmed in Los Angeles.

The single comes off Mosey’s debut full length, Northsbest, that hit streets in October of last year. “Greet Her” samples Chris Brown’s classic “Yo (Excuse Me Miss) and showcases Mosey’s patent drawl. Climbing up the charts and only 17 years of age, there is much more to look forward to. Look out for more soon.