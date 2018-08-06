Listen to “Do U Wanna” from R&B/Pop Newcomer, Rico Davis

R&B/Pop newcomer, Rico Davis, has big plans for his music, and his joint business venture, Young America Entertainment. “I want to make a positive contribution through my music – Provide a soundtrack to people’s lives,” says Rico. And one listen to his first single, “Do U Wanna”, gives the impression that he means it.

Singer, Songwriter, Dancer, Rico Davis has persevered despite hard times. Born and raised in Camden, New Jersey, Rico spent the ﬁrst four years of his life homeless, until his mother was ﬁnally able to obtain employment and home for Rico and his sister. Rico’s source of escape was his love for dancing and singing, for which he was frequently bullied in school. It was not until Rico was accepted into Creative & Performance Arts High School that he received the community support and acceptance. It was during his tenure as a member of their exclusive choir, that they won the esteemed International Days of Coro Compe55on in Italy, competing against choirs from 30 participating countries.

As a co-­‐writer on all of his songs, Rico’s writing process stems from his highs and lows of being an outlier. Having experienced extreme highs of happiness, and yearning for salvation in his lows, his songs take you through the ebb and ﬂows of life’s emotional rollercoasters.

Ethos, his upcoming EP, is the manifestation of beliefs and aspirations is how Rico Davis successfully overcame his tumultuous past, and it is with the same perseverance he will achieve greatness in his musical career.

Available for download & streaming now:

iTunes/Apple Music

Spotify