Little Mix feat. Nicki Minaj – “Woman Like Me” Lyric Video

UK’s Little Mix release the first single off their upcoming fifth album. The new single, “Woman Like Me,” features none other than Nicki Minaj with an irresistible heavy pop reggae backdrop. Look out for the new full length this November.
