Little Simz Produces Lyric Video for “101 FM”

Little Simz returns to share a new single “101FM.” The track follows previously-released singles “Offence” and “Boss,” the latter of which debuted on HBO’s hit show Insecure in September, and is available across all platforms now featuring artwork shot by Simz herself. The song made its debut on Julie Adenuga’s Beats 1 show on Apple Music and showcases Simz’s storytelling skill, as she reflects on her journey to music and where she came from.

“101 FM” is the latest entry from Simz as she continues to cement herself as a prominent artist not only in the UK, but across the globe, with her genre-bending sound and the undeniable honesty of her lyrics.