LiveXLive Launches LiveZone Experience at the Rolling Loud Festival

LiveXLive Media Inc. today announced that it would launch its LiveZone music show on December 14 at the Rolling Loud Festival in Los Angeles. A traveling studio that will originate from live music events and festivals all over the world, LiveZone will mix music news, commentary, culture, content, festival updates and artist interviews. It will provide context to these premiere events by showcasing exotic locales, unique venues, and artist backstories, adding “pre-show” and “post-show” segments to live-streamed artist performances and original festival-based content.

“Music festivals are about more than artists performing on stage,” said Rob Ellin, Chairman and CEO of LiveXLive. “In addition to offering an authentic voice much-needed in music news, LiveZone will offer music fans a guided and curated festival experience that will extend beyond the stage, presenting the deep communities and cultural phenomena distinct to each music festival’s genre of music.”

LiveZone on-air talent and correspondents for Rolling Loud include legendary hip-hop journalist and ambassador Shaheem Reid (@ShaheemReid) and entrepreneur and content curator YesJulz (@YesJulz), among others.

LiveZone will broadcast from all over festival grounds: on stage, side stage, back stage, and from the heart of the crowd. Live Zone’s epicenter is a live newsroom and broadcast set that will be used for interviews and commentary, as well as serving as a hub for LiveXLive’s slate of original shows. Fans watching from home will have the ability to interact with the festival community through chat and social platforms.

LiveXLive plans to stream more than 27 music festivals, concerts and other live music events across the globe featuring over 350 hours of live content during its 2019 fiscal year.