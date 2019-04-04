London’s Ezra Collective Is The Next Cool Thing You Should Be Talking About

UK quintet Ezra Collective return to share a new single. “What Am I To Do?” features Loyle Carner’s effortlessly breezy lyricism over Ezra Collective’s drum-led heartbeat, smooth horns, and fluttering keys. The track arrives as they come off of a headlining North American tour and is the third single from their upcoming debut, You Can’t Steal My Joy, due April 26th.

Ezra Collective is comprised of Femi Koleoso (drums), TJ Koleoso (bass), Joe Armon-Jones (keys), Dylan Jones (trumpet), and James Mollison (saxophone), and together, they are adding their own fresh and imaginative spin on jazz’s timeless footprint.

With their debut album, the group marries the delicacies and classic sounds of the genre with afrobeat, hip-hop and dancehall rhythms for a sound that cements them as one of the UK’s most exciting acts among the country’s burgeoning jazz resurgence.

Hear “What Am I To Do?” feat. Loyle Carner above, see full album details below, and stay tuned for more from Ezra Collective coming soon.









Ezra Collective

You Can’t Steal My Joy

April 26, 2019

1. Space Is The Place (Reprise)

2. Why You Mad?

3. Red Whine

4. Quest For Coin

5. Reason In Disguise ft. Jorja Smith

6. What Am I To Do? ft. Loyle Carner

7. Chris And Jane

8. People Saved

9. Philosopher II

10. São Paulo

11. King Of The Jungle

12. You Can’t Steal My Joy

13. Shakara ft. KOKOROKO