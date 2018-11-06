LOWFi feat. Von Wilda – “Crooked Halo” Music Video

Prodigious Baltimore/Florida hip-hop collective LOWFi shares a new video featuring Von Wilda. “Crooked Halo” is directed by Adam Ben and captures the grim realities of the 16-year-old MC’s hometown of Baltimore. The track arrives off of LOWFi’s debut project The Allegory, which showcased the trio’s wide range of influences and dynamic lyrical skillset.

The Allegory signals the trio’s first full collaborative work from the bright, musical minds of members Jayy Grams, Von Wilda and Hayelo. The conceptual project is based on Plato’s work ‘Allegory of the Cave’, as it aims to both raise societal questions and answer them through thoughtful lyricism and a fresh, youthful energy. LOWFi also recently announced a run of US tour dates alongside Chris Webby that will see the trio play 11 shows before concluding on November 6th.