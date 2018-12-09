Lucius Share Cover Of The Supremes To Support Fug Yep Soundation Charity Series

When Richard Swift passed away in July the music world lost a rare and influential talent. A singer/songwriter, multi instrumentalist and producer with such distinct style and sound all his own, Swift was much beloved by a broad community of artists with whom he had collaborated.

Jess Wolfe of Lucius says “What started off as a small idea and a way we could personally (and actively) bring awareness to the disease that is alcoholism / drug addiction in our communities – that which took Swift’s life – has now grown into a larger concept, a commitment, bound together by many of Swift’s closest friends and collaborators, with a goal to share in these efforts. We made up a name for the whole thing from a phrase Swift coined. It’s called THE FUG YEP SOUNDATION; a 7″ record series, with each release featuring 2 songs from close friends & collaborators of Swift.”

The first release of the series will feature the Los Angeles-based band Lucius. The 7″ is available via Mom+Pop Music and features the previously shares “Christmas Time Is Here” on Side A and “Keep Me Hanging On” on side B. Both songs were recorded at Richard’s studio National Freedom in April 2017.

All artist profits from the newly launched Fug Yep Soundation, an organization created by Lucius to give financial aid to the Swift family and benefit MusiCares – the charitable wing of the Recording Academy – who helped Swift with many of his medical bills throughout his struggle with addiction, as well as Music Support UK who do similar work for musicians in Britain.