Lucky Daye – “Roll Some Mo” Music Video

R&B maverick Lucky Daye releases I, a collection of the first five songs from his forthcoming full-length debut album, Painted – which is set for release later this year via Keep Cool/RCA Records. “Roll Some Mo” is the first single and gets visuals directed by The child.

In under two weeks, it clocked nearly 1 million streams worldwide, garnered widespread praise and was featured on Spotify’s “New Music Friday” playlist and Apple Music’s “Best Of The Week” playlist upon release.

Now, I sets the stage for Painted— executive produced by collaborator D’Mile. These initial five tracks welcome listeners into Lucky’s world.

I Track listing:

1. “Roll Some Mo”

2. “Late Night”

3. “Extra”

4. “Concentrate”

5. “Ready For Love Interlude”