MadeinTYO – “Outstanding” Music Video

Following the release of his latest single “Outstanding”, MadeinTYO is sharing a new video for the song. The visual is directed by JMP and sees Tokyo enjoying a dream-like day in the sun, while four boys find themselves infatuated with their after school tutor that can do it all. The video also includes a cameo from Ronny J, who produced the trunk-rattling banger and has recently worked with Kanye, Lil Pump, Kyle, and Eminem. “Outstanding” follows “Ned Flanders” ft. A$AP Ferg as the second single from Tokyo’s forthcoming debut album and marks just one of the diverse range of sounds that make up the project.

Along with the new video, Tokyo is announcing that his debut album Sincerely, Tokyo will arrive October 26th, via Private Club/Commission Records/BMG. Tokyo is also sharing the album’s tracklist, which includes features from Gunna, Blood Orange, Tinashe and more. The album is now available to pre-save on Spotify and will be available for pre-order on iTunes at 9pm PST on October 10th in the US, and worldwide October 11th.

Upcoming Tour Dates

12/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Snowta Festival

MadeinTYO

Sincerely, Tokyo

Private Club/Commission Records/BMG

(October 26, 2018)

1. On the Map

2. Retro 88

3. Chucky Cheese

4. 2 Flights

5. Oustanding

6. Lil Bih feat. 24HRS

7. Moshi Moshi

8. What’s Gwannin feat. Roy Wood$

9. Figure it Out feat. Gunna

10. Ned Flanders feat. A$AP Ferg

11. Jump

12. Addicted to Power

13. Margiela Problems feat. Blood Orange

14. Savannah Sunset feat. Tinashe