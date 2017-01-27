Major Lazer – “Run Up” Lyric Video ft. PARTYNEXTDOOR & Nicki Minaj

Partynextdoor is a good friend of ours. We’re always working in LA when he is around and we’ve cut a lot of music and we really believe in what he does and his style. He came up with a great song. I’ve always wanted to work with Nicki as well, she’s on our short list. Of course this record…..she just vibed with it, she loved the feeling and timing was right so we got her on it. So hopefully we can do a lot more with her next time, we’ve traded some music back and forth so hopefully we got some of that done.

– Diplo on making Run Up

Run Up is out now