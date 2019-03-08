Manics Release Debut “Binary”

On their debut EP, “Binary,” Bay Area upstarts MANICS deliver a confident offering of indie and dance compositions. The two piece live act sets the tone on the EP’s title track, “Binary,” a tale about the cautions of modern technology. Their melodic talents shine through on “Deja Rendezvu” and “Eleven Eleven,” complimented by their use of driving basslines and analog synthesizers. Closing with “Embrace,” the collection of tracks bring listeners back in time, traveling through the 80’s, 90s and beyond, connecting each era to today through a mix of dancefloor-friendly, indie productions.