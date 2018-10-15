Marshmello Music Video ‘Alone’ Hits 1 BILLION Views!

World-renowned DJ/Producer Marshmello’s music video for “Alone” has surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube. Additionally, he is the first electronic artist, and one of less than 15 artists overall, to have their YouTube channel cross 20 million subscribers and is now the most subscribed to electronic artist on YouTube.

Earlier this year, “Friends” reached #3 on YouTube’s Global Top Songs Chart while Marshmello himself reached #9 on YouTube’s Global Top Artists Chart. “Happier” is currently #29 on YouTube’s Global Top Songs Chart.

Marshmello also won his first American Music Award for Best Electronic Artist at the 2018 AMA’s on October 9. He won the “Favorite Artist – Electronic Dance Music (EDM)” category, beating out The Chainsmokers and Zedd.

Marshmello also recently won the 2018 iHeart Radio Much Music Video Award for “Best EDM/Dance Artist or Group” and was nominated for a 2018 MTV Video Music Award for “Best Dance Video” for “Silence” and a 2018 Billboard Music Award for “Best Dance/Electronic” artist. He is currently nominated for a 2018 MTV EMA Award for “Best Electronic,” which will be handed out on November 4.

These milestones come on the heels of stellar response to his new track “Happier,” featuring Bastille (Astralwerks). Since its release last month, “Happier” has reached #1 on Billboard’s Dance/Electronic Streaming Chart & Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales Chart. The song is currently #2 on Spotify’s Global 200 and has more than 142 million plays on Spotify alone. It also hit #1 in the U.S. on the iTunes overall Dance chart also the Top 15 Global Chart in Apple Music. “Happier” has achieved Gold status in the US and continues to make big moves at radio as well, hitting the Top 5 at ALT and Top 10 at Pop Radio this week.

Marshmello’s poignant and emotional music video for “Happier,” directed by Mercedes Bryce Morgan, captures the heartwarming bond between a young woman (played by Miranda Cosgrove) and her life-long best friend Mello, a golden retriever she receives for her birthday as a little girl. The video for “Happier” has garnered more than 30 million views in less than a month and the lyric video has garnered over 50 million views.

With the last year’s worth of chart-topping singles featuring collaborations with the likes of Selena Gomez, Migos, Khalid, Logic, and more, the artist has clocked a staggering 2+ billion streams across Spotify alone with over 40 million monthly listeners, cementing him as the platform’s #4 Most Streamed Artist in the World.

His summer smash “FRIENDS” with Anne-Marie peaked at #2 at Pop radio making it Marshmello’s highest charting record to date spending over 25 weeks on the Top 40 Charts. Certified platinum in the US and UK and certified triple platinum in Canada, “FRIENDS” ranked #1 on both iTunes and Shazam’s worldwide charts, with over 500 million overall streams. 2017’s ‘Wolves’ ft. Selena Gomez peaked at #1 on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart and #5 at Top 40 radio, and Marshmello himself is ranked #4 overall on Billboard’s 2018 Dance List.

Recently, Marshmello released his highly anticipated sophomore album Joytime II, which debuted at number 1 on Billboard’s top dance/electronic chart upon release last month. The album follows 2016’s Joytime which landed him in the Top 5 on Billboard’s Top Dance/Electronic Albums, with the track “Alone” propelling his monumental success garnering over 110 million Spotify plays and over 1 billion views on YouTube making it certified Platinum in only one year.