Marshmello X Lil Peep ‘Spotlight’ Video Released Today

Marshmello has shared the video for “Spotlight,” his collaboration with Lil Peep. “Spotlight” was released last month receiving rave reviews from the press, with The New York Times dubbing the song a “slow-rolling, drained-mood seether” and saying “Marshmello thankfully doesn’t overwhelm Peep here, but merely matches the decay in his voice with similar desperation, giving Peep ample space to lament.” Your EDM also praised the track, declaring, “Lil Peep’s bold style is front and center on this one. The producer lays down a thoughtful, crisp beat with a load of bass, making the vocals pop in all the right ways.”

The video for “Spotlight” was directed by Peep’s friend and colleague, Nick Koenig. The concept focuses on physical items, and the significance they have in relationships. Of this concept, Koenig shared, “Relationships have a way of overwhelming the meaning and context of physical items to the point of hijacking them. What once was just a household item might now be something that reminds us of that relationship to a point where it overpowers what that item was traditionally meant for. These objects end up developing a shared significance between those in the relationship.” He then connected this theme to Peep, sharing, “Like Peep’s passing, no one got to say goodbye properly but the objects he left us (his body of work both musical and social) remain ours to share in our relationship with him.”

Marshmello was honored to continue keeping Peep’s vision alive through this video. Of the process, he shared, “For this video I just wanted what Gus would have wanted. And I think this is exactly it.”