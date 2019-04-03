Mello Music Group’s Chris Orrick Releases New Single “Liquor Store Hustle”

With Tommy Lee’s motivation, Andy Dick’s thumbs up of approval, and Chuck Liddell’s serious well wishes and concerns, Chris Orrick releases his newest single “Liquor Store Hustle” out now!

The Liquor Store Hustle is hard to take too serious with its kazoo and slide whistle tones, but like a motor city Balzac, Orrick describes the contemporary Detroit work-a-day, drink-all-night, order pizza, and watch tv lifestyle. It’s an ode, a lyric poem, an anthem to the short distance drunk drive for more booze. It’s internal dialogues, microwave pizza rolls, pawn stars, and private competitions against the five oh. Produced by Man@Work, Chris Orrick’s newest single doesn’t take defining a 30-year-old success too seriously but maybe it hits the nail on the head a little closer than you might imagine. Run the rum, rum the booze- this is the Liquor Store Hustle.