Mighty Casey feat. Jah Bami – “True Champion” Music Video

This track was the unofficial anthem to the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which took place this past spring. According to Mighty Casey, “”True Champion,” is a song about having fun and being confident celebrating whatever you do.”

The video was shot on site at the 2018 Notting Hill Carnival and was directed by Brooklyn Recording artist Metric Man. Mighty Casey went on to say “I really wanted to capture the essence and energy of Carnival. I wanted to use London as a backdrop and focus on the Caribbean culture of London, not only for the Notting Hill Carnival, but for neighborhoods like Brixton and Hackney as well.”

The single comes off the new 7-track Return of the Rudebwoy EP that finds Mighty Casey teaming up with Trinidadian reggae star Jah Bami on 3 songs, including “True Champion,” “Rock Steady,” and the previously-released ode to ganja, “I Got That Weed.” Other notable features are Ras Kwame (artist and radio personality on UK’s Capital 1xtra) on the Orange Hill remix of “True Champion,” and Mannix (DubShot Records CEO) on the Knight Blade remix of “I Got That Weed.”