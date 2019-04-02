Mini Mansions Reveal Video For “Hey Lover” feat. Alison Mosshart

Mini Mansions, the beloved Los Angeles band comprising members of Queens of the Stone Age, Arctic Monkeys and The Last Shadow Puppets, recently announced their forthcoming album Guy Walks Into A Bar… which will be released July 26, 2019 on Fiction Records. The band’s latest single “Hey Lover” just reached #22 on Amazon Music’s Brand New Music playlist. The song features Alison Mosshart of The Kills both on the track and in the video.

Alison Mosshart says of the track: “I love doing collaborations with bands I love, getting to dive in and explore another artist’s work. When Mikey sent me Hey Lover and asked if I wanted to sing on it, I was stoked. From first listen I wanted to hear it again and again. What I love about this song is that I’ve had this realistic lyrical conversation many times. We’ve all had this conversation many times. But it’s never sounded so beautiful. Usually it’s more of a gutter punk song. A lot of screaming and breaking things. Mini Mansions make foul play sound elegant. What a modern/old school music video, you know? My role in this video took approximately an hour (modern), 2 cigarettes and half a bottle of wine (old school). I am quite pleased with the results.”

Mini Mansions will embark on U.S. tour this Spring that will kick off at Brooklyn’s Music Hall of Williamsburg on May 30 and take them to U.S. cities including DC, Philadelphia, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, and more. All dates can be found below.

Upcoming U.S. Tour Dates

05/30 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

05/31 – Washington, DC – DC9

06/01 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

06/03 – Boston, MA – Middle East

06/04 – Albany, NY – Hollow

06/05 – Toronto, ON, Canada – Velvet Underground

06/06 – Detroit, MI – The Loving Touch

06/07 – Chicago, IL – Empty Bottle

06/18 – Sacramento, CA – Holy Diver

06/20 – Seattle, WA – Chop Suey

06/21 – Vancouver, BC, Canada – Biltmore

06/22 – Portland, OR – Doug Fir Lounge

06/24 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent

06/26 – San Diego, CA – Casbah

06/27 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

06/28 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram

International Tour Dates

05.04.19 – Live at Leeds – Leeds, UK

05.05.19 – Hit The North – Newcastle, UK

05.06.19 – King Tuts – Glasgow, UK

05.08.19 – Whelans – Dublin, Ireland

05.09.19 – Hare & Hounds – Birmingham, UK

05.11.19 – The Great Escape – Brighton, UK

05.12.19 – The Joiners – Southampton, UK

05.13.19 – The Cavern – Exeter, UK

05.14.19 – Clwb Ifor Bach – Cardiff, UK

05.16.19 – Esquires – Bedford, UK

05.17.19 – The Portland Arms – Cambridge, UK

05.18.19 – The Waterfront Studio – Norwich, UK

05.20.19 – Picturehouse Social – Sheffield, UK

05.21.19 – The Forum – Tunbridge Wells, UK

05.22.19 – Islington Assembly Hall – London, UK

05.23.19 – District – Liverpool, UK

05.24.19 – Dot to Dot – Manchester, UK

05.25.19 – Dot to Dot – Bristol, UK

05.26.19 – Dot to Dot – Nottingham, UK