Miss Rayon – “Domestic Gesture” Music Video

Portland, Oregon’s Miss Rayon was started by Eric Sabatino as a solo recording project, but soon after putting the finishing touches on a three-song ep, Sabatino recruited bassist Jenny Logan and drummer Hannah Blilie to form a trio. Between them, the members of Miss Rayon have done time in The Gossip, Summer Cannibals, Cat Hoch Band, and Deathlist, among others.

Residing somewhere on the spectrum between New York no wave and Manchester post-punk, one can hear influences as broad as Sonic Youth, Yoko Ono, ESG and Magazine. Miss Rayon will be releasing their debut full-length record this November 16, 2018 on Portland’s XRAY Records.

Stream the complete record now on Bandcamp at missrayon.bandcamp.com

Miss Rayon is:

Hannah Blilie (The Gossip, Shoplifting, Vexations) – drums, vocals

Jenny Logan (Deathlist, Summer Cannibals, Sunbathe) – bass, vocals

Eric Sabatino (Vexations, Cat Hoch Band, Appendixes) – guitar, vocals