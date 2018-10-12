Mo Lowda & the Humble Release “Card Shark” Music Video & Tour Dates

Philadelphia rockers, Mo Lowda & the Humble are proud to present their new video for “Card Shark” today!

“Card Shark” comes off of Mo Lowda’s sophomore album, Creatures, released earlier this year, which premiered in full on Substream Magazine. The track is a slow, booming, yet bouncy song – drop C tuned guitar drenched in reverb, bellows over an assertive, forward moving bassline and stomping drums as shouty vocals tell the tale of a man who loses everything he loves due to a gambling addiction. Gang vocals sing an ironically joyful melody in the sub-bass driven choruses. The third person account was written by Jordan Caiola (lead vocalist, guitarist) on his flight home from a post-college graduation trip to Las Vegas with some friends. Caiola shares, “We were only playing $5 tables out there for fun but, even so…I saw how easy it could be to get caught up in that, especially if the stakes were higher and desperation played a role.”

“We really wanted to dig into the psychology of our hero, and the struggle he faces between his home life, with his wife and child, and his gambling addiction,” says director, Kirby Sybert. “There’s a frightening power involved with addiction that can really tear lives apart. Whether it’s gambling, drinking, drugs, money, power, whatever the vice there are real world consequences attached. Most times core relationships are disrupted. Jordan had come to me with the idea earlier this year and so the band and I really paid attention to the moments that felt real and visceral. We wanted that internal struggle of our hero and his detachment from his surroundings due to this addiction. When it came to shooting we went in with cinematographer, Skyler Jenkins, and shot everything in that one day. It was one of those shoots where everything falls into place and it just feels right. It’s that feeling where we knew we had captured some magic.”

The trio, known for their progressive songwriting and energetic live performances, will be kicking off a fall North American tour this Friday in Columbus, and have announced their first-ever European tour for early 2019! For a list of full dates, please see below, or visit: http://www.molowda.com/.

The self-produced 10-track album came on the heels of Mo Lowda & The Humble playing 100 shows nationwide in 2017. The band had help in the mixing and mastering department from Kyle Pulley (Thin Lips, Hop Along) and Ryan Shwabe (The Districts, Ellie Goulding, Hop Along), respectively.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

10/12 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

10/13 – Louisville, KY @ Nirvana

10/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ Shank Hall

10/18 – Appleton, WI @ Gibson Music Hall

10/19-20 – Chicago, IL @ Tonic Room

10/22 – Omaha, NE @ Nebraska Brewing Co.

10/24 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake Lounge

10/25 – Fort Collins, CO @ Hodi’s Half Note

10/27 – Buena Vista, CO @ The Lariat

11/02 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

11/03 – Dallas, TX @ Dada

11/06 – Tupelo, MS @ Blue Canoe Bar

11/07 – Huntsville, AL @ Sidetracks Music Hall

11/08 – Boone, NC @ Boone Saloon

11/09 – Asheville, NC @ New Belgium Brewing Co.

11/10 – Raleigh, NC @ Pour House Music Hall

11/15 – Statesboro, GA @ The Blue Room

11/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Vinyl at Center Stage

11/17 – Charleston, NC @ Royal American

11/23 – New Hope, PA @ Triumph Brewery

12/22 – West Dover, VT @ Snow Barn at Mount Snow

01/19 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

01/25 – Charlotte, NC @ Visulite Theatre

02/01 – Washington D.C. @ Hill Country Live

02/02 – Richmond, VA @ The Camel

02/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Café

02/09 – Cleveland, OH @ Stella’s Music Club

02/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

02/27 – Barcelona, Spain @ Rocksound

03/01 – Zaragoza, Spain @ Rock & Blues

03/02 – Vallès, Spain @ Bocanegra

03/19 – Hamburg, Germany @ Markethall/Marx

03/20 – Bonn, Germany @ Crossroads

03/21 – Berlin, Germany @ Musik & Frieden

03/22 – Munich, Germany @ Backstage

03/24 – Frankfort, Germany @ Nachtleben

03/27 – Luzern, Switzerland @ Schüür

03/28 – Bern, Switzerland @ Muhle Hunziken

03/29 – Wil, Switzerland @ Gare de Lion

03/30 – Ebensee, Austria @ Kino Ebensee