Mux Mool’s Legendary Record Skulltaste Re-Issued On Vinyl

Mux Mool’s seminal album Skulltatse is out today on vinyl for the first time ever. YHS Records has done us all the favor of pressing the highly influential album to vinyl for the first time. As an extra bonus, Mux Mool has included a digital only bonus track using the very same samples that were utilized on Skulltaste.

Mool’s fusion between hip-hop and electronic music exhibits an elusive cohesion of concept. His discography as a whole is greater than the sum of its parts, championed by entities including Ghostly International, Pretty Lights Music and Adult Swim.

Mux Mool is a living, breathing, eccentric artist stereotype. Born Brian Lindgren in St. Paul, Minnesota to a folk singer mother and painter father, he resonated with video game music more than anything he heard on the radio as a child. In high school he discovered electronic music acts like Chemical Brothers and Sasha & Digweed.







In 1998, he started producing music but waited until 2006 to release his first track “Lost and Found” which was named one of iTunes ‘Best Electronic Songs’ of that year alongside Flying Lotus & Justice. It also gained enough traction on MySpace Music to prompt none other than Bassnectar to request the stems to one of his songs. More importantly, it landed him on the radar of Moodgadget A&R.

In 2009 Mux Mool toured throughout the United States and in 2010 he released his first studio-length album, “Skulltaste” on Ghostly International. A song from the effort titled “Get Better John” remains his most successful track to date, garnering 2.5 million plays on Spotify.

From 2010 to 2011 he added tour dates alongside Bassnectar, Break Science and Lotus to his résumé. He then followed up his first release with the album “Planet High School” in 2012 and “Appetite for Production” in 2014.

More recently, Mux Mool has collaborated and performed with Derek Vincent Smith A.K.A. Pretty Lights. In addition, he and fellow producer Michael Menert went on to launch Super Best Records, signing acts including Krooked Drivers (now Maddy O’Neal) and Late Night Radio. Currently reinventing his stage show and producing a new full length album, Mux Mool continues to add to his already impressive body of work.

Order your vinyl here: https://yhsrecords.com/store/mux-mool-skulltaste-2xlp-viny