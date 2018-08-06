New Group URBANO Releases “Standing Ovation”

Urban pop duo – URBANO, a brother and sister duet is comprised of John and Marisa Urbano, hailing from the suburbs of Philadelphia. For URBANO, their love of making music had illuminated their purpose quite brightly, creating a strong foundation in crafting their urban pop aesthetic style. This sibling duo has a unique approach to writing and recording their sound, as John raps all the verses, and Marisa sings the hooks and bridges. URBANO has been gaining popularity over the years, as their debut single “Are You?” was released on 418 Record Label, owned by heavy hitter Gino Caporale. “Are You?” nabbed the duo a #26 spot on the Billboard Dance and Club chart, as well as over 200,000+ streams on Spotify!

After meeting talented producer AJ DeMarco at Miami Music Week’s Winter Conference, “Standing Ovation” came to fruition quite serendipitously. The track caught the eye of legendary hip hop label, Tommy Boy Records and was signed to release this summer! “Standing Ovation” has a worldly sound, influenced by Hindustani arrangement using sitar qualities, but enough bass to have everyone dancing all summer. This club banger was released July 27th, 2018 on all music platforms including iTunes, Spotify, Apple Music, Beatport and more!

Don’t forget to also check out the “Standing Ovation” music video, directed by Joseph Graves, which also debuted July 27th! Make sure to follow URBANO on twitter, instagram, and facebook!