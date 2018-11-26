Nickel and Dime OPS – “Wake Up and See the Sun” Music Video

The latest album from NYC’s Nickel and Dime OPS is a very special project called Resuscitation Music. The album was completely financed by supporters of the band through crowd funding. This enabled the group to record at Big Orange Sheep Studios in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. The studio was chosen because of its ideal layout which features four isolation booths and one main room. This enabled the band to record a studio-quality album in a live setting. The result was magic. Nickel and Dime OPS recorded an unprecedented thirteen new tracks in one day!

“Wake Up and See the Sun” is the band’s second single off new album. The video is directed by Jamal Hall.