Nickelback Kicks Off 44-City North American Tour this June

Multi-platinum, chart-topping rock band, Nickelback is set to hit the road this summer on the colossal headlining Feed The Machine Tour, announced today. Produced exclusively by Live Nation, the Feed The Machine Tour will begin on Friday, June 23 at 6:00 p.m. in Indianapolis at Klipsch Music Center, with 44 dates across North America including stops in Detroit, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, Vancouver, and more. Daughtry will join Nickelback as their special guest for all of the U.S. dates, as well as Toronto and Montreal, while Shaman’s Harvest will be seen on all dates.

Tickets for the Feed The Machine Tour will be available beginning with a Fan Club presale on Monday, February 6 at 10:00 AM local venue time on the Live Nation App and at LiveNation.com. Fans who pre-order the new album today from the band’s official store will receive a code for early access to tickets as well as an instant-grat of the first single, “Feed The Machine.”

Nickelback will offer a limited number of VIP packages for each show with options including premium seating, specially designed Nickelback messenger bag, limited edition guitar pick set in wood casing, parking, VIP laminate, commemorative VIP ticket, early entry and more. Fans can visit www.nickelback.com for more info. VIP Packages will be available during the pre-sale. Please visit livenation.com for more information.

Nickelback is currently in the studio putting the finishing touches on their ninth album, Feed The Machine (BMG)¸ set for release on Friday, June 9. Written by Nickelback and co-produced with Chris Baseford (Slash, Shinedown), “Feed The Machine” is a defiant rock anthem featuring blistering guitar riffs and face-melting rhythm tracks. Watch the lyric video for it here. Pre-order from your preferred service now.

Since forming in Alberta, Canada in 1995, globally celebrated, multi-platinum rock band Nickelback have cemented themselves as one of the most commercially viable and important acts of the past two decades. Nickelback’s success includes worldwide sales of more than 50 million units, solidifying their status as the “eleventh best-selling music act” and second best-selling foreign act in the U.S. of the 21st century—behind only The Beatles. Their inescapable and irresistible smash “How You Remind Me” was named Billboard’s ‘Top Rock Song of the Decade’ and was No. 4 on the Top 10 songs of the 2000s list. Amongst all of these accolades, they’ve also been named Billboard’s “Top Rock Group of the Decade.” Along the way, they have received a staggering nine Grammy Award nominations, three American Music Awards, a World Music Award, a People’s Choice Award, twelve JUNO Awards, seven MuchMusic Video Award, and have been inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame (2007). With more than 23 chart-topping singles and fans spanning the globe, Nickelback boasts twelve consecutive sold-out international tours, playing to well over eight million+ diehard and adoring fans. Nickelback are Chad Kroeger (Lead Vocals, Guitars), Ryan Peake (Guitars, Backing Vocals), Mike Kroeger (Bass) and Daniel Adair (Drums, Backing Vocals).