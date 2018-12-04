Noname Releases Her First-Ever Music Video for “Blaxploitation”

Noname is sharing her first-ever music video. The visual is for “Blaxploitation” from her critically-acclaimed debut album, Room 25, which arrived in September. Noname is also prominently featured in the December issue of Rolling Stone, which is on stands now. Around the release of the album, the very private artist opened up for her most personal interview to date in a conversation with The FADER’s Rawiya Kameir for the Fall Fashion issue. The new video follows her late night television debut, where she performed a three-song melody on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, opening with a special rendition of “Blaxploitation.”

Noname will also be embarking on her expansive headlining US tour, beginning next year in Detroit on January 2nd, she will play 37 shows across North America including sold out dates in Toronto, NYC, Washington DC, Philadelphia and Seattle. Remaining tickets for the tour are on sale now at nonamehiding.com.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

1/2 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

1/3 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall (Sold Out)

1/4 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

1/5 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel (Sold Out)

1/6 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel (Sold Out)

1/8 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club (Sold Out)

1/9 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club (Sold Out)

1/10 – Boston, MA @ Royale (Sold Out)

1/11 – Boston, MA @ Royale (Sold Out)

1/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer (Sold Out)

1/14 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

1/17 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theater

1/18 – Tampa, FL @ Ritz Ybor

1/19 – Tallahassee, FL @ The Moon

1/21 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

1/23 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

1/24 – Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room

1/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

1/26 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

2/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

2/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

2/23 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

2/26 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall

2/27 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

2/28 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Downstairs

3/1 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater

3/3 – Oklahoma City, OK @ ACM at UCO Performance Lab

3/4 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

3/6 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

3/7 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

3/8 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

3/9 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox (Sold Out)

3/10 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

3/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

3/13 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

3/15 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

3/16 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory