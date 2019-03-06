Oh Land Releases Second Single “Brief Moment” & Announces Tour Dates

Danish composer Nanna Øland Fabricius, better known as Oh Land, has just released “Brief Moment,” the second single off her much anticipated album Family Tree, out May 3rd.

The seeds for the song — a playful, joyous track — sprung from the joyful simplicity of a child at play. “The verse melody was actually something my son kept singing while he was playing one day,” Nanna explains. “Later that day, I ran around the lakes in my neighborhood and wrote all the lyrics. It’s about unexpected love and a video I once saw of fishes making beautiful patterns in the sea beds, which they do to attract a partner 💕.”

Tour dates can be found here.