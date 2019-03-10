Picturesque Covers “11 Minutes” by YUNGBLUD, Halsey Featuring Travis Barker

Alternative band Picturesque has put their own twist on “11 Minutes,” the new hit single from YUNGBLUD and Halsey, featuring Travis Barker. Fans can stream the cover, bolstered by searing guitars and vocalist Kyle Hollis’ formidable falsetto.

On the new cover, the band shares: “We shared the same stage as Yungblud on last summer’s Warped tour and we were stoked when we heard this song come out a couple weeks ago. Its such a banger and has so many cool rock elements that it excited us to be able to put our own little twist on it. Hope you guys dig it!”

Last December Picturesque released “Pray,” a song that marked a new beginning for the band, Picturesque are embracing a new rule: brutal honesty, both musically and within their lives. No more thinly veiled metaphors, only the honest truth. “Pray” is their first foray into this territory, with devastating lyrics fueled by the recent break up of lead singer Kyle Hollis who, after 6 years in a committed relationship, ventured out into the world of dating apps in an attempt to beat loneliness. What he found was a culture fueled by one night hook-ups, ghosting and unbridled desperation. It’s a dark and shuddering rock song influenced by artists like blackbear and Post Malone – the first taste of what’s to come.

Picturesque is Kyle Hollis (vocals), Zach Williamson (guitar), Dylan Forrester (guitar) and Jordan Greenway (bass). The band released their long-awaited debut full-length, Back to Beautiful, on July 14th, 2017 via Equal Vision Records. The album was recorded in Los Angeles, CA with producer Erik Ron (Saosin, Panic! At The Disco).