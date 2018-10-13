Piqued Jacks – “Eternal Ride of a Heartful Mind” Music Video

Tuscany-based alt rockers, Piqued Jacks, share their second single, “Eternal Ride of the Heartful Mind,” from their forthcoming, third album, The Living Past, due out October 26th.

The band describes new track, “Mutual love is the refuge for every so-called “unusual” relationship, always surrounded by the skepticism and judgement of others; it’s a place where the couple’s intimacy is sheltered from doubts coming from the outside.”

The single was recorded, and produced by Dan Weller (Enter Shikari, Young Guns) in an old house immersed in the natural beauty of the Tuscan hills. “Guys, that’s the front runner single,” Weller said, right after listening to the demo.