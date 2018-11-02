Player 2 – “If You Really Want Someone”

Mysterious London based duo Player 2 bring some tech-house heat with their debut DFTD release ‘If You Really Want Someone’. With its driving bassline, smooth vocals and an undeniable groove, the release uses tension building drops and futuristic effects to create an atmospheric club track. Using lyrics from Liberty City’s ‘If You Really Love Somebody’ Player 2 acknowledges this thundering 1994 classic while maintaining a truly modern sound, bringing fresh life to the unmistakable vocal. Turning heads already, ‘If You Really Want Someone’ has featured among Defected residents’ sets and is a rough and ready track for main room raving.