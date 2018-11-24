Pro Era Re-release “PEEP The Aprocalypse” Mixtape on DSPs

Just ahead of the mixtape’s sixth anniversary, New York hip-hop collective Pro Era are re-releasing their critically-acclaimed 2012 mixtape PEEP The Aprocalypse across all DSPs. Featuring production from Statik Selektah, Lee Bannon, Thelonious Martin and more, the mixtape served as an emergence onto the scene for the entire Pro Era crew, and became a memorial for the late Capital STEEZ, the collective’s founder and leader who passed away just three days after the tape’s release.

To coincide with the re-release, Pro Era are sharing a new bonus track “Know The Rules” featuring Joey Bada$$, CJ Fly, and Kirk Knight and produced by Statik Selektah that will be included with the mixtape, now available across all major streaming services. PEEP The Aprocalypse marked the arrival of the distinctive sound of Pro Era, the talented, young New York hip-hop collective that has continued to infuse modern day stylings and youthful energy into classic ’90s hip hop.







Pro Era

PEEP The Aprocalypse

Pro Era Records

1. Like Water – Capital STEEZ, Joey Bada$$ & Cj Fly

2. Lawns – Joey Bada$$, Chuck Strangers & Super Helpful

3. Wrecord Out – Nyck Caution, Joey Bada$$ & Cj Fly

4. F A Rap Critic – Chuck Strangers, Kirk Knight & Joey Bada$$

5. The Renaissance – Ala Sole & Joey Bada$$

6. Florists – Kirk Knight

7. Interlude 47 – Capital STEEZ, Joey Bada$$, Cj Fly & Kirk Knight

8. Resurrection of Real – Ala Sole & Nyck Caution

9. Vinyls – Dessy Hinds feat. Capital STEEZ & Nyck Caution

10. School High – Joey Bada$$, Dyemond Lewis, Kirk Knight & Nyck Caution

11. Overseas – Joey Bada$$ & Cj Fly

12. Natural – Dessy Hinds & Nyck Caution

13. K.I.N.G.S. – Joey Bada$$ & Captial STEEZ

14. Start to Finish – Joey Bada$$ & Rokamouth

15. Last Cypher – Cj Fly, Dyemond Lewis, Ala Sole, Nyck Caution, Joey Bada$$ & Capital STEEZ

16. Know The Rules – Joey Bada$$, CJ Fly, Kirk Knight [BONUS]