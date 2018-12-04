Red Bull Music Announces LA Festival with Robyn, Rae Sremmurd, SanCha, ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ & More

Red Bull Music will return this February to the City of Angels for the next installment of the critically acclaimed international music series. Kicking off February 7th, Red Bull Music Festival Los Angeles 2019 (RBMF LA) will explore how music intersects with film, gaming, photography and more, as well as partnering with groundbreaking artists from Los Angeles and around the world for special performances and lectures. The festival made it’s Los Angeles debut in the Fall of 2017 and this year’s installment follows six acclaimed Red Bull Music Festivals in New York City, and the festival’s Chicago debut this fall.

The 2019 festival’s programming includes the launch of Swedish pop-royalty Robyn’s North American tour, taking place over two nights at the historic Hollywood Palladium. She re-emerged for the first time in several years this past May at Red Bull Music Festival New York to deliver a powerful public lecture and re-teams with Red Bull Music to bring her spectacular live show to the city for the first time since 2010, performing songs from her new album Honey.

Some of hip-hop’s brightest young names will also be part of RBMF LA. Valentine’s Day will see a special evening with rap’s dynamic duo Rae Sremmurd. Couples and singles will be treated to their eclectic and energetic live show which will also include some very special covers of iconic love songs of past and present, all within the halls of a historic bank vault in Downtown Los Angeles. Acclaimed hip-hop photographer Gunner Stahl has documented the rise of a new generation of hip-hop stars. RBMF LA will bring Stahl out for a DJ set featuring a range of special guest performances with recognizable faces from his work.

The festival is also working with the Los Angeles-based multi talented collective Illegal Civilization. Known initially for their skate videos, IC has become a leader of youth culture. Headed by polymath Mikey Alfred and fresh off a collaboration with Jonah Hill on his film Mid90s, Alfred and his crew are programming Illegal Civ Movie Motel–a day-long event at the iconic ’50s-era Pink Motel. The event will feature a crew of IC musical affiliates including Tierra Whack, Tommy Genesis, Show Me The Bodyand more, a mini-skate park, late night film screenings, a community swap meet and more.

Also throughout the festival, Red Bull Music will present Center Channel, an ambitious film series exploring the most compelling intersections of sound and film. Red Bull Music has collaborated with curators from LA’s local music and film scenes for premieres, screenings, panels, and live performances. Center Channel will offer a vibrant and versatile community space in the historic Ukrainian Cultural Center on the border of Hollywood.

Tickets for Red Bull Music Festival Los Angeles go on sale tomorrow, Wednesday, December 5th at 12pm PT via www.redbullmusic.com/los-angeles. Stay tuned for more programming announcements and festival details to be shared in early 2019.

RED BULL MUSIC FESTIVAL LOS ANGELES 2019

February 7th – Red Bull Music Presents SAN CHA

Hotly tipped LA-based singer-songwriter San Cha takes traditional Mexican music and turns it on its head. On the opening night of Red Bull Music Festival Los Angeles, she’ll bring an original multifaceted vision to life, a showcase of some of Los Angeles’ most talented musicians and her own Latinx roots. Centering the narrative on the familiar dramatic structures of telenovelas she grew up watching, this one night engagement will come together in the halls of Vibiana, a 19th century cathedral in Downtown Los Angeles. The Red Bull Music Academy Bass Camp alumna will include music from mariachi trio La Victoria, Afro-Latin band Yanga, Latin slow disco from her own band (featuring members of Sister Matnos and F U Pay Us) as well as performance direction from multidisciplinary artist Sebastian Hernandez. In short, this opening night will be one full of surprises.

February 8th – 25th Red Bull Music Presents CENTER CHANNEL

Center Channel is a series of gatherings meant to explore how sound complements the storytelling in film, TV, and other image-based media. Red Bull Music has teamed up with curators from LA’s local music and film scenes for two weeks of programming. With events such as film premieres, screenings, panels, and more, Center Channel offers a vibrant community space in the historic Ukrainian Culture Center on the border of Hollywood.

February 14th – Red Bull Music Presents HEARTBEATS: A NIGHT WITH RAE SREMMURD AND GUESTS

On Valentine’s Day, rap royalty Rae Sremmurd host an eclectic show inspired by the golden age of Hollywood. Their own inimitable tracks will be paired with covers of iconic love songs of past and present, putting a contemporary slant on classic silver screen romance. Within the halls of a historic bank vault in Downtown Los Angeles, Rae Sremmurd and a handful of surprise guests will make this a holiday worth remembering.

February 16th – Red Bull Music Presents ILLEGAL CIV MOVIE MOTEL

Founded by the multitalented Mikey Alfred, Illegal Civilization is an eclectic crew based in Los Angeles. Through producing, directing, designing, curating, skating, and much more, they’ve made an impact across the arts and collaborated with the likes of Jonah Hill, Spike Jonze, Kali Uchis, Tyler the Creator, and Frank Ocean. On February 16, a day-long event in an iconic ’50s-era motel will showcase the wide-ranging vision of Alfred and his crew, featuring music from Tierra Whack, Tommy Genesis, Show Me The Body, 1TakeJay, Sunni Colón, Warm Brew and more. This day long event at the Pink Motel in Sun Valley is a celebration of Illegal Civilization’s work in music, film, skating and beyond.

February 21st – Red Bull Music Presents GUNNER STAHL & FRIENDS

Hip-hop photographer Gunner Stahl is known for capturing raw moments with some of the world’s most iconic musicians. Shooting the likes of Tyler the Creator, Playboi Carti, Lil Uzi Vert, Gucci Mane, The Weeknd and many others, the 26-year-old has become his generation’s hip-hop documentarian. For one night only, experience the most current sounds in hip-hop as seen through the eyes of a visionary photographer. Stahl will lead the night with a DJ set capturing this sound — with surprise guest performances from a range of familiar faces from his work behind the camera.

February 22nd & 23rd – Red Bull Music Presents ROBYN

Following her long hiatus, Swedish pop auteur Robyn made a resounding comeback with 2018’s masterful Honey. Her dynamic approach to pop music continues to go well beyond catchy singles and dancefloor anthems, looking deeper into themes of empowerment and escapism inherent to the genre. As part of Red Bull Music Festival Los Angeles, Robyn will bring her spectacular live show to the city for the first time since 2010. She’ll perform her hits new and old across two nights at The Palladium in the heart of Hollywood.

February 23rd Show & February 23-28th Exhibition – Red Bull Music Presents The Music of RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2

Rockstar Games’s Red Dead Redemption 2 is an epic Western outlaw story with an equally impressive 80-hour score, spearheaded by composer Woody Jackson of Grand Theft Auto V soundtrack fame. Red Bull Music has partnered with Rockstar Games to reimagine this extraordinary piece of dynamic score as a unique auditory installation. Fans will be able to experience a full ensemble performance featuring Woody Jackson, experimental Indonesian duo Senyawa and more musicians featured on the game’s score. Additional event details to follow.