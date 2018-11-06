Red Bull Music Presents Oakland: Generations feat. P Lo, ALLBLACK & More

Red Bull Music Presents Generations. On December 7th, Red Bull Music Presents a night of music and performances celebrating the Bay Area’s long-standing history of Filipino influences that tells the story of the culture through the Bay’s next generation of artists. The Bay Area music scene has undergone a renaissance in recent years, sparked by the pivotal HBK Gang rap collective, who helped pave the way for artists like Kehlani and G-Eazy, and revitalized the Bay’s musical outlook. The event is headlined by and tells the story of rapper P-Lo, a founding member of HBK who worked his way from producing in the background to becoming a certified hit-maker and solo artist, all while breaking through the “Asian rapper” stereotype. Featuring performances from P-Lo with some special guests, Oakland rising star ALLBLACK, Filipina independent artist Jess Connelly, and rap party/DJ Crew Another Party Fam, Generations shines a spotlight on the Bay Area’s Filipino influence and all of the Bay’s diverse communities of first generation artist immigrants.

The Bay Area has always been a melting pot for diverse cultures and communities, often leading and breaking boundaries in popular music. Also home to a number of influential figures in Filipino culture, from mobile DJ crews to the Invisbl Skratch Piklz, this event will showcase and celebrate the Filipino-Bay Area connection and influence in music through the lenses of the next generation of Bay Area artists. An eclectic group led by Filipino rapper P-Lo, each artist’s inspirational story and experiences will be highlighted, as they pick up the flag and continue to push boundaries in music and culture.

The show is set to take place at Berkeley’s historic non-profit UC Theatre on December 7th, with tickets available here.

About P-Lo

P-Lo has become known as a rising star on the left side of the country known for his catchy raps, energetic production, and smile full of gold teeth. Hailing from the Bay Area, his start fame from founding the HBK Gang which revitalized the Bay Area’s once-stagnant music scene. As he was crafting his own music, his production for other artists took off with commercial hits for artists such as Yo Gotti, Wiz Khalifa, Chris Brown, Trey Songz, Kehlani, Sage the Gemini, YG & more. His full-length projects More than Anything & PRIME laid a foundation for P-Lo as he stepped out from behind the scenes with his breakout records ‘Put Me On Somethin'” featuring E-40 & “Same Squad.” The Filipino-American artist continues to expand his sound and fan base.

About ALLBLACK

ALLBLACK got into music by way of synchronicity and a tad bit of peer pressure. The Oakland rapper has always had a way with words and was known for giving play-by-play reenactments of some of the tough situations he found himself in. Surrounded by a number of his peers that made music, they often encouraged him to get on wax and put his unique wordplay ability to use.

About Jess Connelly

Jess Connelly is an independent artist from Manila, Philippines. She began by releasing music on Soundcloud in 2014. In 2016, she released her first EP, How I Love, which landed her on Spotify’s 2017 ‘Artists To Watch’ list. She is a fixture in the local scene, performing at Boiler Room Manila & hosting her own show on MTV Philippines.

About Another Party Fam

The top rap party + DJ crew in the Bay Area. Affiliated with Larry June, G-Eazy and other rising Bay Area rap figures. Led by Filipino-Americans, DJ Aux Cord and Kawasaki, they have picked up the torch for Bay Area Filipino DJ culture, breathing new life into the scene with their underground parties and playful graphics.

