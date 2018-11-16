Sam Fender Reveals “That Sound” Video

The last 18-months has seen Fender releasing a handful of singles whose lyrics tackle hard-hitting subjects of social importance and generational significance. They are broadly drawn from his experiences growing up in NE England. The content is significant, and wrapped in rousing, propulsive, arena-sized anthems. He was featured on the BBC Sound of 2018 shortlist and is just finishing a sold-out, headlining tour of the UK.

His newest video “That Sound,” off his forthcoming debut EP Dead Boys was directed by Tim Mattia.