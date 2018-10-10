SASAMI Signs To Domino And Makes Noise on “Not The Time” Single

Los Angeles-based artist SASAMI announces signing to Domino with the release of “Not The Time.”

“Not The Time” follows “Callous,” which Pitchfork named Best New Track earlier this year, calling it “thrilling and personal.”

Of the songs, SASAMI says “‘Not the Time’ and ‘Callous’ are basically entries in the diary that is my first record of songs. Maybe it’s a mix of a diary and a collection of letters, written but never sent, to people I’ve been intimately involved with in one way or another. Ok, maybe they’re more like over-dramatic drafts of texts that you compose in the Notes section of your iPhone, but either way they come from a place of getting something off my chest. I wrote both of these songs on tour on a guitar on my iPad with GarageBand plugins and Moog 15 app sounds and then re-recorded them in the studio onto tape with really great tones. So it’s kind of like emotionally scribbling a letter on a tear and snot-stained napkin and then re-writing it on fancy papyrus paper to make it look like you have your shit together.”

Both songs are now available digitally everywhere, and a limited physical version on 7″ vinyl is available for pre-order via Domino.

TOUR DATES:

10/9 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall ^

10/10 – Ft. Collins, CO @ Downtown Artery ^

10/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court ^

10/12 – Reno, NV @ Holland Project ^

10/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom ^

10/31 – Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Paris Avant-Garde

11/1 – London, UK @ The Shacklewell Arms

11/2 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club !

11/3 – Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade Bristol

11/5 – Cologne, DE @ Luxor ~

11/6 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow ~

11/7 – Berlin, DE @ Badehaus Szimpla ~

11/8 – Utrecht, NE @ Le Guess Who

11/10 – Kortrijk, BE @ Sonic City Festival

11/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

12/1 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

12/2 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

^ with Soccer Mommy

! with Menace Beach

~ with Snail Mail

* with Mitski