Shawn Mendes feat. Khalid – “Youth” Music Video

Co-written by Marjory Stoneman Douglas students Emma Gonzalez and David Hogg, director Anthony Mandler, Larry Jackson, Shawn & Khalid, this video creates a literal stage to celebrate and honor the young, diverse and talented among us.

Starring both Mendes and Khalid, as well as over 30 different inspiring young people ranging from activists, painters, dancers, gun violence survivors, musical prodigies and many more splashed against a stunning New York City backdrop (The full list below). It also features a sculpture by New York-based contemporary artist Daniel Arsham.

Autumn de Forest, 17, Painter

Yetunde Washinton, Nia Mandisa Parker & Lourdes Honor Taylor, 18, 20 & 19, Hiplet Dancers

Lizzie Howell, 17, Ballerina

Xiuhtezcatl Martinez, 18, Environmental Activist

Hasaan Hawthorne, 20, Wrestling State Champion (Double Amputee Wrestler)

Clawdeena, 18, Drag Performer

Zuriel Oduwole, 16, Filmmaker / Activist

Ahmed Mohamed, 17, Arrested for bringing a homemade clock to school

Kojo Odu Roney, 13, Prodigal Drummer

Giuliana Siraguso, 12, Hearing Impaired Dancer

Donielle Hansley, 14, Dancer

Sonita Alizadeh, 21, Rapper / Activist

Morgan Hurd, 17, World Champion Gymnast

D’Angelo McDade, 18, Survivor of Gun Violence

Jahne Benthall & Lynn Yeobah, 18, 18, Northstar Academy Policy Debater

Kadan Bart Rockett & Brooklyn Nicole Rockett 13 & 11, Kid Magicians

David Doktorman & Isaac Segal, 18, 18, National Policy Debate Champions

Phoenix Hunter, 8, Wrestling State Champion

Rayna Vallandingham, 15, Martial Arts Champion

Elias & Zion Phoenix, 12, Music Prodigies

Mars, 18, Gender Fluid Artist

Nassir Little, 18, All-American Basketball Player

Parker Clark, 14, Fire Performer

Austin Perine, 4, Superhero who feeds the homeless

Charlotte Reidy & Gabriel Ratner, 12, 11, Shakespearean Actor

Jack Andraka, 21, Inventor, Scientist, Cancer Researcher