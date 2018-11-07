Shawn Mendes feat. Khalid – “Youth” Music Video

Co-written by Marjory Stoneman Douglas students Emma Gonzalez and David Hogg, director Anthony Mandler, Larry Jackson, Shawn & Khalid, this video creates a literal stage to celebrate and honor the young, diverse and talented among us.
Starring both Mendes and Khalid, as well as over 30 different inspiring young people ranging from activists, painters, dancers, gun violence survivors, musical prodigies and many more splashed against a stunning New York City backdrop (The full list below). It also features a sculpture by New York-based contemporary artist Daniel Arsham.
Autumn de Forest, 17, Painter
Yetunde Washinton, Nia Mandisa Parker & Lourdes Honor Taylor, 18, 20 & 19, Hiplet Dancers
Lizzie Howell, 17, Ballerina
Xiuhtezcatl Martinez, 18, Environmental Activist
Hasaan Hawthorne, 20, Wrestling State Champion (Double Amputee Wrestler)
Clawdeena, 18, Drag Performer
Zuriel Oduwole, 16, Filmmaker / Activist
Ahmed Mohamed, 17, Arrested for bringing a homemade clock to school
Kojo Odu Roney, 13, Prodigal Drummer
Giuliana Siraguso, 12, Hearing Impaired Dancer
Donielle Hansley, 14, Dancer
Sonita Alizadeh, 21, Rapper / Activist
Morgan Hurd, 17, World Champion Gymnast
D’Angelo McDade, 18, Survivor of Gun Violence
Jahne Benthall & Lynn Yeobah, 18, 18, Northstar Academy Policy Debater
Kadan Bart Rockett & Brooklyn Nicole Rockett 13 & 11, Kid Magicians
David Doktorman & Isaac Segal, 18, 18, National Policy Debate Champions
Phoenix Hunter, 8, Wrestling State Champion
Rayna Vallandingham, 15, Martial Arts Champion
Elias & Zion Phoenix, 12, Music Prodigies
Mars, 18, Gender Fluid Artist
Nassir Little, 18, All-American Basketball Player
Parker Clark, 14, Fire Performer
Austin Perine, 4, Superhero who feeds the homeless
Charlotte Reidy & Gabriel Ratner, 12, 11, Shakespearean Actor
Jack Andraka, 21, Inventor, Scientist, Cancer Researcher