Shiragirl Premieres Remix of “Girls Just Wanna Get Sum”

Punk rock artist and women’s empowerment activist, Shiragirl, has premiered the official video for the remix of “Girls Just Wanna Get Sum” featuring Bronx-based rapper Mala Reignz.

“This song is a meant to be a modern tribute to a classic feminist anthem, with lyrical nods to icons from the Go Gos to Joan Jett,” Shiragirl explains. “Musically the original track was 80s/new wave influenced, so we had the idea to bring on Bronx rap queen Mala Reignz and give it a contemporary urban remix.” The song, which originally appeared on Shiragirl’s latest EP Brooklyn Goes Hollywood, was produced by Tim Armstrong (Rancid, The Transplants, Pink, The Interrupters) and John King (Beastie Boys, Beck, Dust Brothers), mixed by John Morrical, and mastered by Paul Dugre. SVMG Pictures shot the corresponding video spontaneously one night in New York, as Shiragirl recalls, “They really captured the fun essence and female camaraderie of the tune. Not pictured: getting kicked out of the arcade for shooting. Luckily we got all the shots in first. Game over!”

In honor of Breast Cancer Prevention Month, Shiragirl is working with Pacifica Beauty and Keep A Breast to run a Facebook giveaway promotion for the remix video. Shiragirl details, “We will be giving away Pacifica’s pink collection, all vegan and cruelty-free, as well as a Keep A Breast swag bag.” Stay tuned to Shiragirl’s Facebook page for details on how to win: http://facebook.com/shiragirl.

With deep roots on the East Coast, this “Punk Rock Madonna” first splashed onto the scene after crashing the Vans Warped Tour. As the legend goes, a young, determined Shira showed up in her iconic pink RV, created her own stage and performed atop it with her band. After receiving a rousing crowd response, Warped Tour founder Kevin Lyman invited Shira to return the following summer to host an official Shiragirl Stage. The stage went on to host over 200 female-fronted bands, many making their Warped debuts, including Paramore on their first ever tour, and the legendary Joan Jett. This year, the Shiragirl Stage returned to the 2018 Vans Warped Tour for select dates, including Pomona, San Diego, Ventura and Holmdel, and hosted artists such as Blameshift, Shiragirl, Elana J, No Small Children, Whitney Peyton, Bridge City Sinners, Turbulent Hearts and Moa, plus new additions Rivals, Vanessa Silberman and Babs from Emo Nite (DJ set). Shiragirl also performed on the Full Sail Stage at select Warped Tour dates, including Milwaukee and Indianapolis, and was added to the Transform Stage for Scranton, Mansfield and Wantagh.

With the Shiragirl Stage, Shira accomplished her mission to inspire and empower women, by providing them a platform for creative expression. She also broke into the boys club, and made Punk Rock history. Shiragirl’s story was featured in the book ‘Misfit Summer Camp: 20 Years On The Road With The Vans Warped Tour’. She received an MTV Warpie Award, and a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Warped Tour Time Capsule Exhibit as well.

Shiragirl went on to rock stages across North America, including support slots for Rancid, NOFX, and Juliette Lewis. In 2017, Shiragirl shot a music video for her single “RESIST” at the Women’s March, and was invited back to play the 2018 Women’s March. Shiragirl may travel far and wide, but her soul will always be Forever Warped.