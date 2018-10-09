Sleep On It Shares New Single “Disconnected” and Kicks Off Fall Tour

Sleep On It have shared their new single, “Disconnected”, out now via Equal Vision Records. It is their first single since the release of their debut full-length, 2017’s Overexposed.

Speaking to the single, the band said, “The song is very much about wanting to be enough for somebody, especially a girlfriend or boyfriend, but being constantly distracted and self-involved with other things.”

Since the release of Overexposed last year, Sleep On It has toured consistently, including a run on thefinal cross-country run of the Vans Warped Tour this summer. Next month, they will embark on the Love and Loathing In Paradise Tour with With Confidence, Broadside, and Small Talks.

Sleep On It is comprised of Zech Pluister (vocals), TJ Horansky (guitar/vocals), Jake Marquis (guitar/vocals), AJ Khah (bass) and Luka Fischman (drums).

Upcoming tour dates:

w/ With Confidence, Broadside, and Small Talks

November 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Troubadour

November 16 – Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone

November 17 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

November 18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

November 19 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

November 21 – Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th St

November 23 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamo City Music Hall

November 24 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse

November 25 – Dallas, TX @ GMBG

November 27 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

November 28 – Richmond, VA @ Canal Club

November 29 – Baltimore, MD @ Milkboy

November 30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Knitting Factory

December 1 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

December 2 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry At The Filmore

December 3 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theatre

December 4 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

December 6 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

December 7 – St. Louis, MO @ Fubar

December 8 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

December 9 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

December 11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

December 13 – Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver

December 14 – Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction