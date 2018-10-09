Sleep On It Shares New Single “Disconnected” and Kicks Off Fall Tour

Sleep On It have shared their new single, “Disconnected”, out now via Equal Vision Records. It is their first single since the release of their debut full-length, 2017’s Overexposed.
Speaking to the single, the band said, “The song is very much about wanting to be enough for somebody, especially a girlfriend or boyfriend, but being constantly distracted and self-involved with other things.”
Since the release of Overexposed last year, Sleep On It has toured consistently, including a run on thefinal cross-country run of the Vans Warped Tour this summer. Next month, they will embark on the Love and Loathing In Paradise Tour with With Confidence, Broadside, and Small Talks.
Sleep On It is comprised of Zech Pluister (vocals), TJ Horansky (guitar/vocals), Jake Marquis (guitar/vocals), AJ Khah (bass) and Luka Fischman (drums).
Upcoming tour dates:
w/ With Confidence, Broadside, and Small Talks
November 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Troubadour
November 16 – Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone
November 17 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
November 18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
November 19 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad
November 21 – Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th St
November 23 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamo City Music Hall
November 24 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse
November 25 – Dallas, TX @ GMBG
November 27 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
November 28 – Richmond, VA @ Canal Club
November 29 – Baltimore, MD @ Milkboy
November 30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Knitting Factory
December 1 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
December 2 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry At The Filmore
December 3 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theatre
December 4 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
December 6 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
December 7 – St. Louis, MO @ Fubar
December 8 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater
December 9 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
December 11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
December 13 – Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver
December 14 – Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction