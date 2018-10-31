Sloucher – “Up & Down” Music Video

Seattle’s Sloucher will release their debut album Be True in two weeks, and today they’ve shared the record’s third single “Up & Down.”

Sloucher began with Jay Clancy (Makeup Monsters, Cayucas, Hibou), a drummer looking to try his chops at writing his own songs. After trying his hand as a solo act, Clancy sought a more familiar format – he started a band. Be True is out November 16 on Swoon Records.

Sloucher Live:

11/15: Sonic Boom Records @ 7:30pm – Seattle, WA

11/16: Easy Street Records @ 7pm – Seattle, WA

11/23: Barboza (record release show) – Seattle, WA