Snow Patrol Confirm 21-Date North American Headlining Tour

Fresh on the heels of their stadium tour with Ed Sheeran, Snow Patrol today confirm a 21-date North American headlining tour in Spring 2019. The band will perform in cities including Austin, Nashville, Boston, New York, and Los Angeles throughout April and May. Tickets for all newly announced dates will go on sale here on Friday, November 30 at 10AM local time, with the exceptions of Houston, Philadelphia, and Boston shows, which will go on sale at 9AM local. Snow Patrol has previously announced twenty-four dates on their headlining European tour, with stops in cities including Berlin, Munich, Paris, Madrid, Dublin, and London (full dates below). Tickets for all these dates are on sale now and available here.

Recently Snow Patrol, returned to The Late Late Show With James Corden, where Gary Lightbody performed a stirring rendition of “What If This Is All The Love You Ever Get?” accompanied by Johnny McDaid on piano.

Snow Patrol’s album Wildness, their first in seven years, is out now and available for purchase here.

Snow Patrol North American Headlining Tour Dates

April 18 /// Dallas, TX /// South Side Ballroom

April 20 /// Austin, TX /// Moody Theater

April 21 /// Houston, TX /// Revention Music Center

April 23 /// Nashville, TN /// Ryman Auditorium

April 24 /// Atlanta, GA /// Tabernacle

April 26 /// Washington, DC /// The Anthem

April 27 /// Philadelphia, PA /// Tower Theater

April 29 /// Boston, MA /// Orpheum Theatre

April 30 /// New York, NY /// Terminal 5

May 3 /// Toronto, ON /// Danforth Music Hall

May 4 /// Detroit, MI /// Royal Oak Music Theatre

May 7 /// Chicago, IL /// Riviera Theatre

May 8 /// Minneapolis, MN /// First Avenue

May 10 /// Denver, CO /// Paramount Theatre

May 11 /// Salt Lake City, UT /// The Depot

May 13 /// Vancouver, BC /// Queen Elizabeth Theatre

May 14 /// Portland, OR /// Roseland Theatre

May 15 /// Seattle, WA /// Showbox SoDo

May 18 /// Las Vegas, NV /// The Joint @ Hard Rock

May 20 /// San Francisco, CA /// The Warfield

May 21 /// Los Angeles, CA /// The Wiltern

Snow Patrol Headlining European Tour Dates

Dec 5 /// Newcastle, England /// Metro Radio Arena ^

Dec 7 /// Belfast, Northern Ireland /// The SSE Arena * SOLD OUT

Dec 8 /// Belfast, Northern Ireland /// SSE Arena*

Dec 11 /// Dublin, Ireland /// 3Arena*

Jan 14 /// Amsterdam, Netherlands /// Ziggo Dome SOLD OUT

Jan 15 /// Hamburg, Germany /// Barclaycard Arena

Jan 16 /// Berlin, Germany /// Velodrom

Jan 18 /// Munich, Germany /// Zenith

Jan 19 /// Zurich, Switzerland /// Samsung Hall

Jan 20 /// Oberhausen, Germany /// Konig Pilsner Arena

Jan 22 /// Brussels, Belgium /// Forest National SOLD OUT

Jan 23 /// Paris, France /// Zenith

Jan 25 /// Birmingham, England /// Birmingham Arena %

Jan 26 /// London, England /// O2 Arena % SOLD OUT

Jan 27 /// Bournemouth, England /// Bournemouth International Centre %

Jan 29 /// Leeds, England /// First Direct Arena %

Jan 30 /// Manchester, England /// Manchester Arena %

Jan 31 /// Glasgow, Scotland /// The SSE Hydro %

Feb 2 /// London, England /// Wembley Arena %

Feb 8 /// Frankfurt, Germany /// Jahrhunderhalle

Feb 9 /// Vienna, Austria /// Gasometer

Feb 11 /// Milan, Italy /// Fabrique

Feb 13 /// Barcelona, Spain /// Razzmatazz

Feb 14 /// Madrid, Spain /// La Riviera

Feb 16 /// Lisbon, Portugal /// Campo Pequeno

% Special Guests: Kodaline And Roe

^ Special Guests: Foy Vance And Roe

* Special Guests: Ryan Mcmullan And Sam Fender

Snow Patrol Festival Dates

Feb 20 /// Dubai, United Arab Emirates /// Dubai Jazz Festival

Mar 16-17 /// Mexico City, Mexico /// Vive Latino Festival

Mat 22-23 /// Monterrey, Mexico /// Pal Norte Festival

Mar 29-31 /// Santiago, Chile /// Lollapalooza

Mar 29-31 /// Buenos Aires, Argentina/// Lollapalooza

April 5-7 /// Sao Paulo, Brazil /// Lollapalooza