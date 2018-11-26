Snow Patrol Confirm 21-Date North American Headlining Tour

Fresh on the heels of their stadium tour with Ed Sheeran, Snow Patrol today confirm a 21-date North American headlining tour in Spring 2019. The band will perform in cities including Austin, Nashville, Boston, New York, and Los Angeles throughout April and May. Tickets for all newly announced dates will go on sale here on Friday, November 30 at 10AM local time, with the exceptions of Houston, Philadelphia, and Boston shows, which will go on sale at 9AM local. Snow Patrol has previously announced twenty-four dates on their headlining European tour, with stops in cities including Berlin, Munich, Paris, Madrid, Dublin, and London (full dates below). Tickets for all these dates are on sale now and available here.
Recently Snow Patrol, returned to The Late Late Show With James Corden, where Gary Lightbody performed a stirring rendition of “What If This Is All The Love You Ever Get?” accompanied by Johnny McDaid on piano.
Snow Patrol’s album Wildness, their first in seven years, is out now and available for purchase here.
Snow Patrol North American Headlining Tour Dates
April 18 /// Dallas, TX /// South Side Ballroom
April 20 /// Austin, TX /// Moody Theater
April 21 /// Houston, TX /// Revention Music Center
April 23 /// Nashville, TN /// Ryman Auditorium
April 24 /// Atlanta, GA /// Tabernacle
April 26 /// Washington, DC /// The Anthem
April 27 /// Philadelphia, PA /// Tower Theater
April 29 /// Boston, MA /// Orpheum Theatre
April 30 /// New York, NY /// Terminal 5
May 3 /// Toronto, ON /// Danforth Music Hall
May 4 /// Detroit, MI /// Royal Oak Music Theatre
May 7 /// Chicago, IL /// Riviera Theatre
May 8 /// Minneapolis, MN /// First Avenue
May 10 /// Denver, CO /// Paramount Theatre
May 11 /// Salt Lake City, UT /// The Depot
May 13 /// Vancouver, BC /// Queen Elizabeth Theatre
May 14 /// Portland, OR /// Roseland Theatre
May 15 /// Seattle, WA /// Showbox SoDo
May 18 /// Las Vegas, NV /// The Joint @ Hard Rock
May 20 /// San Francisco, CA /// The Warfield
May 21 /// Los Angeles, CA /// The Wiltern
Snow Patrol Headlining European Tour Dates
Dec 5 /// Newcastle, England /// Metro Radio Arena ^
Dec 7 /// Belfast, Northern Ireland /// The SSE Arena * SOLD OUT
Dec 8 /// Belfast, Northern Ireland /// SSE Arena*
Dec 11 /// Dublin, Ireland /// 3Arena*
Jan 14 /// Amsterdam, Netherlands /// Ziggo Dome SOLD OUT
Jan 15 /// Hamburg, Germany /// Barclaycard Arena
Jan 16 /// Berlin, Germany /// Velodrom
Jan 18 /// Munich, Germany /// Zenith
Jan 19 /// Zurich, Switzerland /// Samsung Hall
Jan 20 /// Oberhausen, Germany /// Konig Pilsner Arena
Jan 22 /// Brussels, Belgium /// Forest National SOLD OUT
Jan 23 /// Paris, France /// Zenith
Jan 25 /// Birmingham, England /// Birmingham Arena %
Jan 26 /// London, England /// O2 Arena % SOLD OUT
Jan 27 /// Bournemouth, England /// Bournemouth International Centre %
Jan 29 /// Leeds, England /// First Direct Arena %
Jan 30 /// Manchester, England /// Manchester Arena %
Jan 31 /// Glasgow, Scotland /// The SSE Hydro %
Feb 2 /// London, England /// Wembley Arena %
Feb 8 /// Frankfurt, Germany /// Jahrhunderhalle
Feb 9 /// Vienna, Austria /// Gasometer
Feb 11 /// Milan, Italy /// Fabrique
Feb 13 /// Barcelona, Spain /// Razzmatazz
Feb 14 /// Madrid, Spain /// La Riviera
Feb 16 /// Lisbon, Portugal /// Campo Pequeno
% Special Guests: Kodaline And Roe
^ Special Guests: Foy Vance And Roe
* Special Guests: Ryan Mcmullan And Sam Fender
Snow Patrol Festival Dates
Feb 20 /// Dubai, United Arab Emirates /// Dubai Jazz Festival
Mar 16-17 /// Mexico City, Mexico /// Vive Latino Festival
Mat 22-23 /// Monterrey, Mexico /// Pal Norte Festival
Mar 29-31 /// Santiago, Chile /// Lollapalooza
Mar 29-31 /// Buenos Aires, Argentina/// Lollapalooza
April 5-7 /// Sao Paulo, Brazil /// Lollapalooza