Sofia Bolt Unleashes Sweltering New Single “Get Out of my Head”

Born and raised in Paris, France, Franco-American Sofia Bolt (Amélie Rousseaux), moved to Los Angeles in early 2017 to be with her two loves: the ocean and rock & roll. She began working with a wide cast of collaborators including legendary songwriter Van Dyke Parks, Grammy-nominated producer Itai Shapira, Emily Elhaj (bassist of Angel Olsen’s band), and La Luz drummer Marian Li Pino, recording the songs that would make up her American debut album Waves. She recently shared the first single, “Get Out Of My Head”

Her American debut album Waves was recorded in the winter of 2018 at Earth Wind & Fire’s original studio in L.A with Van Dyke Parks on arrangements, Emily Elhaj (of Angel Olsen), Marian Lipino (of La Luz), Bryant Fox (of Miya Folick) and Itai Shapira (of Rhye) as her backing band. They recently toured the West Coast with Wand and will be playing at Zebulon in L.A on December 9th with Van Dyke Parks, Benjamin Booker and Anna St. Louis.

Waves is a record that tells the journey of separation and reunion with oneself, of passion and sustainability, of disaster and of peace, will be released in 2019.