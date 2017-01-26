Starley – Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix)

“Call On Me” (Ryan Riback Remix) is available now!

“Call on Me” Lyrics

When you’re low and your knees can’t rise

You feel helpless and you’re looking to the sky

Some people would say to accept defeat

Well if thisis fate then we’ll find a way to cheat

Oh oh oh oh oh, we’ll say a little prayer

But Oh oh oh oh oh, if the answer isn’t fair

Chorus:

You know you can call on me

When you need somebody

You know you can call on me

When you can’t stop the tears from falling down

(Down)

You know you can call on me

Call on me darlin’

You know you can call on me

Call on me darlin’

When you’re weary and the road is dark

I’ll guide you with the beating of my heart

If the calvary and the help don’t come

Then we’ll find a way to dodge a smoking gun

Oh oh oh oh oh, we’ll say a little prayer

But Oh oh oh oh oh, if the answer isn’t fair

Chorus

Outro:

When you, you need someone

You need somebody to cling to

When you, you need someone

You need somebody to dry your tears

When you you need someone

You need somebody to cling to

Call on me love

Call on me love

Call on me love, on me