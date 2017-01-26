Starley – Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix)

“Call On Me” (Ryan Riback Remix) is available now!
“Call on Me” Lyrics
When you’re low and your knees can’t rise
You feel helpless and you’re looking to the sky
Some people would say to accept defeat
Well if thisis fate then we’ll find a way to cheat
Oh oh oh oh oh, we’ll say a little prayer
But Oh oh oh oh oh, if the answer isn’t fair
Chorus:
You know you can call on me
When you need somebody
You know you can call on me
When you can’t stop the tears from falling down
(Down)
You know you can call on me
Call on me darlin’
You know you can call on me
Call on me darlin’
When you’re weary and the road is dark
I’ll guide you with the beating of my heart
If the calvary and the help don’t come
Then we’ll find a way to dodge a smoking gun
Oh oh oh oh oh, we’ll say a little prayer
But Oh oh oh oh oh, if the answer isn’t fair
Chorus
Outro:
When you, you need someone
You need somebody to cling to
When you, you need someone
You need somebody to dry your tears
When you you need someone
You need somebody to cling to
Call on me love
Call on me love
Call on me love, on me